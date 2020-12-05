Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Belden worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.