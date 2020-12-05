Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Crocs worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crocs by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

