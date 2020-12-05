Axa S.A. Acquires 81,355 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 205.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.45 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.