Axa S.A. Acquires 27,393 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.