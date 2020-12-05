Avram A. Glazer Acquires 193,715 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 193,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $650,882.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HC2 stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCHC. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

