Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Avangrid worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avangrid by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 25.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

