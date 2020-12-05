Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

