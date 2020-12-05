Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stake Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

