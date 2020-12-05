At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

NYSE:HOME opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III purchased 3,477 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $521,985.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares worth $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.