Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Astika has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Astika alerts:

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.