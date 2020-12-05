Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Astika has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Astika Company Profile
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.