ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.80. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.