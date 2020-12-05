Asher Bearman Sells 16,573 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,664,426.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,328.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $195,686.85.

On Friday, November 6th, Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,626,913.26.

On Thursday, October 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $36,244.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.38 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

