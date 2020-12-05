Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $137.71 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.
In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
