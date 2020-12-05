Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $137.71 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.