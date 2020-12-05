Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

