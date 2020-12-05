Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in November

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 934,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ARTL opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.45. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

