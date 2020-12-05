Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Morningstar worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Morningstar by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,799,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,514 shares of company stock worth $51,885,245. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

