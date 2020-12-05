Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 458,400 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 421,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE STL opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

