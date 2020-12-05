Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.65 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,120,394 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

