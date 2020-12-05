Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.78% of OSI Systems worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OSI Systems by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

