Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.45 Million Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.12% of NETGEAR worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BidaskClub lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,560. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

