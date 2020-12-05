Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

