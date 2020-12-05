Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 225.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE ARW opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

