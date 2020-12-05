Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of ARCH opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 124.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

