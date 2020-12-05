ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,823,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 4,176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.5 days.

AETUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.75.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.