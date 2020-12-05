Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

