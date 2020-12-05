Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.