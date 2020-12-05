Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $72.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,665,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

