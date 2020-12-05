Analyzing Macy’s (NYSE:M) & Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.5% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sears shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sears shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Sears’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s -19.91% -8.21% -1.46% Sears N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and Sears’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.15 $564.00 million $2.91 4.03 Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Macy’s and Sears, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 9 4 1 0 1.43 Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macy’s presently has a consensus target price of $8.77, suggesting a potential downside of 25.15%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Sears.

Summary

Macy’s beats Sears on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.