Analysts Set Expectations for Iterum Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22).

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

