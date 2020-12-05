AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of AMETEK worth $69,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of AME opened at $116.84 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.