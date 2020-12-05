Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMTY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
About Amerityre
