Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMTY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

