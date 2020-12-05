American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $348,000.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AMT stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.