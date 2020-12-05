American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $348,000.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMT stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.