American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.