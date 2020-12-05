American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have declined more than 24% since the beginning of March due to coronavirus-induced travel-demand woes. Passenger demand is at an unprecedented rock-bottom level. Notably, passenger revenues plunged 64.2% in the first nine months of 2020. To match this extremely bleak travel-demand scenario, American Airlines is trimming capacity. The carrier expects system capacity for the December quarter to nosedive more than 50% year over year. Long-haul international capacity is estimated to be down roughly 75% in the final quarter of 2020. However, the airline is benefiting from low fuel prices. Improvement in the cash burn rate is an added positive. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) decision to allow Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft to fly again is another boon as American Airlines has 24 such jets in its fleet.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

AAL opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

