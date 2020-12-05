Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMTB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $678.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

