Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ambev by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 887,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

