Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

