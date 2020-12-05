Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

