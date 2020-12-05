Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Principal Street Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 68.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 108.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,776,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,029.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.