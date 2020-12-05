Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Amazon.com worth $3,328,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,029.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

