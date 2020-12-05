Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.