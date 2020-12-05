Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

