AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,729 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 121,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Universal stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

