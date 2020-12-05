AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.32 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.13 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.