AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,909 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,906,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after buying an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 755,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub raised EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

