AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

