AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after acquiring an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,258,000 after purchasing an additional 338,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $660,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

