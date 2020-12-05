AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,983 shares of company stock worth $16,577,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $123.21 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

