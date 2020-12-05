AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,495 shares of company stock worth $23,031,741. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

