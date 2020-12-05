AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE AGO opened at $30.98 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

